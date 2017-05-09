FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thales says end talks with Latour Capital on sale of revenue collection, road tolling business
May 9, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Thales says end talks with Latour Capital on sale of revenue collection, road tolling business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Thales Sa

* French defence electronics group Thales said it ended exclusive negotiations on sale of revenue collection, road tolling and car park management systems business with private-equity firm Latour Capital

* "Latour Capital has concluded that this business is not aligned closely enough with its investment priorities", Thales said in a statement on Tuesday

* Thales will continue weighing "various options" for the business, it said.

* Thales' ticketing business employs 850 people and generated 190 mln euros of revenue in 2016, up 20 percent from a year earlier. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

