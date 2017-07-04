BRIEF-Daidoh says merger between units and to offer early-retirement program
* Says Dynacity will merge with NEWYORKER LTD and DAIDOH INTERNATIONAL LTD, effective Jan. 1, 2018
July 4 Thanga Mayil Jewellery Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Balarama Govinda Das as MD
* Seeks members' nod to re-appoint N B Kumar as joint MD Source text: bit.ly/2tGTWmG Further company coverage:
PARIS, July 4 Private-equity backed French clothing retailer Vivarte, which is aiming to restructure more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion)of debt, has agreed to offload its Kookai brand to Australian company Magi as part of Vivarte's ongoing sell-off programme.