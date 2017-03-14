FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores qtrly diluted EPS $2.09
March 14, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores qtrly diluted EPS $2.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Bon-ton Stores Inc

* The bon-ton stores, inc. Reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 sales fell 5.5 percent to $877.3 million

* Bon-Ton stores inc - qtrly comparable store sales decreased 4.7% as compared with prior year period.

* Bon-Ton stores inc says comparable store sales in q4 of fiscal 2016 decreased 4.7%

* Bon-Ton stores inc- for fiscal 2017, company expects loss per diluted share to be in a range of $2.08 to $2.59

* Bon-Ton stores inc sees for fiscal 2017 capital expenditures not to exceed $30 million, net of external contributions

* Bon-Ton stores inc- company expects to decrease debt by approximately $20 million to $30 million by end of fiscal 2017

* Bon-Ton stores inc - full-year guidance comparable sales decrease ranging from 2.0% to 3.0%, which excludes sales from 53(rd) week

* Bon-Ton stores inc - qtrly diluted earnings per share $2.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

