Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
June 17 Buckle Inc
* The Buckle, Inc. notification of data security incident
* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores
* Buckle Inc -"we immediately launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading third-party forensic experts to review our systems and secure affected part of our network"
* No evidence that buckle.com website or buckle.com guests were impacted
* Buckle inc- through investigation learned that store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code, which was quickly removed
* Buckle inc says it is possible that certain credit card numbers may have been compromised due to incident
* "believe exposure of cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited"
* Buckle -based on forensic investigation, believe no social security numbers, email addresses or physical addresses were obtained by those responsible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
