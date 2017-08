June 1 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc

* Reports may 2017 net sales

* May sales fell 8.8 percent to $61.5 million

* Comparable store net sales year-to-date for 17-week period ended may 27, 2017 decreased 11.9 percent ​

* Comparable store net sales for 4-week period ended May 27, 2017 decreased 9.0 percent