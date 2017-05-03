May 3 Cheesecake Factory Inc
* The Cheesecake Factory reports results for first quarter
of fiscal 2017
* Q1 revenue $563.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $570.2
million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.72 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.71
* Cheesecake Factory Inc - continues to expect to open as
many as eight company-owned restaurants in fiscal 2017
* Cheesecake Factory Inc - comparable restaurant sales at
cheesecake factory restaurants increased 0.3% in q1 of fiscal
2017.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
