BRIEF-AMC Entertainment announces proposed private of some notes
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
Feb 28 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc
* The Chemours Company awards Jacobs long-term field services contract
* Jacobs Engineering Group says Jacobs will provide small capital construction, ongoing maintenance and turnaround development for entire Chemours facility
* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc says received a five-year field services contract from Chemours Company FC LLC for its Washington works facility in West Virginia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.