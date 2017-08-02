FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 minutes ago
BRIEF-The Chemours Company Q2 earnings per share $0.84
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 8 minutes ago

BRIEF-The Chemours Company Q2 earnings per share $0.84

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* The Chemours Company reports strong second quarter results and increases full-year 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.49 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Chemours Co - expect to deliver 2017 adjusted EBITDA within a range of $1.3 to $1.4 billion

* Chemours Co - expect 2017 free cash flow to be approximately breakeven, including anticipated payment for PFOA MDL settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.