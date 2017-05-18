BRIEF-The Children's Place posts Q1 adj. earnings $1.95/shr

May 18 (Reuters) - Childrens Place Inc

* The Children's Place reports first quarter results

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.75

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.95

* Q1 earnings per share $1.97

* Q1 sales $436.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $422.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.10 to $7.20

* Childrens place inc - Q1 comparable retail sales increased 6.1 pct

* Childrens Place Inc - in accordance with fleet optimization initiative, company closed 7 stores and opened 1 store during Q1 of 2017

* Childrens Place - expects adjusted net income per diluted share in Q2 of 2017 will be between $0.70 and $0.75

* Childrens Place Inc - guidance assumes a low single digit increase in comparable retail sales in Q2