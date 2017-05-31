BRIEF-The Climate Corp partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers

May 31 (Reuters) - The Climate Corporation:
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
* The Climate Corporation says activating commercial pilot with Ceres and Terravion in limited U.S. Regions for aerial imagery for 2017 growing season
* Climate Corp, unit of Monsanto, announces integration of imagery from innovative aerial imagery partners: Ceres Imaging, Terravion & Agribotix
* The Climate Corp says additional regions and partners are expected to be added in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: