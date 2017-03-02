FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Cooper Q1 non-gaap EPS $1.93
March 2, 2017 / 10:01 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-The Cooper Q1 non-gaap EPS $1.93

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc

* The cooper companies announces first quarter results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $1.93

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.53

* Q1 revenue $499.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $502.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cooper companies inc sees fiscal 2017 total revenue $2,090 million - $2,130 million

* Cooper companies inc sees fiscal 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share $9.10 - $9.30

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $9.20, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

