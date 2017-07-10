CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens lower as financials, energy weigh
TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday to trade around seven-month lows as heavyweight financial and energy shares led declines.
July 10 Ensign Group Inc:
* The Ensign Group acquires Colorado healthcare communities
* Says CEO reaffirmed that Ensign is actively seeking additional opportunities to acquire real estate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Matthew B. Brady joins Westell Technologies as president and CEO