BRIEF-The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas

May 26 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc:

* The Geo Group awarded 10-year contracts by the federal bureau of prisons for 3,532 existing beds in Big Spring, Texas

* Geo Group Inc - contracts are expected to generate total combined revenues of approximately $664 million over their full ten-year terms

* Geo Group Inc- contracts' expected financial contribution in 2017 in-line with assumptions which were included in Geo's most recently issued guidance

* Geo Group Inc - has been awarded two ten-year contracts, inclusive of renewal option periods, by federal bureau of prisons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: