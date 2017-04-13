FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Geo Group wins contract for development of company-owned 1,000-bed detention facility
#Market News
April 13, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-The Geo Group wins contract for development of company-owned 1,000-bed detention facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc -

* The Geo Group awarded contract for the development and operation of a new company-owned 1,000-bed detention facility in Texas

* Expects to design, finance, build, and operate company-owned facility under a ten-year contract with ice, inclusive of renewal option periods

* Awarded a contract by U.S. immigration and customs enforcement for development and operation of a new $110 million detention facility

* The 1,000-bed facility is expected to generate approximately $44 million in annualized revenues and returns on investment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

