BRIEF-The Geo Group wins contract for development of company-owned 1,000-bed detention facility

April 13 (Reuters) - Geo Group Inc -

* The Geo Group awarded contract for the development and operation of a new company-owned 1,000-bed detention facility in Texas

* Expects to design, finance, build, and operate company-owned facility under a ten-year contract with ice, inclusive of renewal option periods

* Awarded a contract by U.S. immigration and customs enforcement for development and operation of a new $110 million detention facility

* The 1,000-bed facility is expected to generate approximately $44 million in annualized revenues and returns on investment