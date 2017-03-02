BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.07

March 2 (Reuters) - Habit Restaurants Inc:

* The Habit Restaurants Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $73.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $338 million to $342 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 1.7% as compared to Q4 of 2015

* Habit restaurants inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $44.0 million to $47.0 million

* Says 2017 company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0pct with Q1 flat to slightly positive

* Fy2017 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: