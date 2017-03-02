FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.07
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Habit Restaurants Inc:

* The Habit Restaurants Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $73.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $73.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.07

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $338 million to $342 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 1.7% as compared to Q4 of 2015

* Habit restaurants inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $44.0 million to $47.0 million

* Says 2017 company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0pct with Q1 flat to slightly positive

* Fy2017 revenue view $339.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.