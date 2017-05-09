FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2017 / 9:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-The Hackett Group announces first quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Hackett Group Inc

* The Hackett Group announces first quarter 2017 results and the acquisitions of Jibe Consulting and Aecus Limited

* Q1 pro forma earnings per share $0.23

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $71.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $73 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $73.5 million to $75.5 million

* Hackett group inc - board of directors declares $0.15 semi-annual dividend

* Board of directors declares $0.15 semi-annual dividend

* Estimates pro forma diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.24 to $0.26 for q2

* Expect acquisitions will have a neutral impact on pro forma earnings per share in q2 of 2017

* Closing consideration was $9.0 million in cash and restricted stock for acquisition of jibe consulting

* Company also acquired aecus limited for closing consideration of £3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

