BRIEF-The Hanover Insurance Group announces organizational changes

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* Says plans to expand its specialty business, leveraging its existing capabilities in U.S. and internationally

* Says will manage its domestic specialty business as a separate division

* Company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division

* Says company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division