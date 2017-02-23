FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Hanover Insurance Group announces organizational changes
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 6:00 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-The Hanover Insurance Group announces organizational changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Hanover Insurance Group Inc:

* Says plans to expand its specialty business, leveraging its existing capabilities in U.S. and internationally

* Says will manage its domestic specialty business as a separate division

* Company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division

* Says company's small commercial, middle market and personal lines businesses will be combined into one division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

