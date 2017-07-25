FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-The Medicines Company announces TANGO-2 trial of meropenem-vaborbactam stopped early for superior benefit-risk compared to best available therapy for CRE
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
Russia bill likely approved, limiting Trump's power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 11:10 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-The Medicines Company announces TANGO-2 trial of meropenem-vaborbactam stopped early for superior benefit-risk compared to best available therapy for CRE

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Medicines Co

* The Medicines Company announces TANGO-2 trial of meropenem-vaborbactam (formerly, carbavance) stopped early for superior benefit-risk compared to best available therapy for CRE

* Medicines Co - ‍company also announces vabomere (TM) as U.S. and European trade name for meropenem-vaborbactam​

* Medicines Co - ‍trial stopped early following recommendation by independent data safety and monitoring board​

* Medicines Co - will continue to enroll patients into an amended, single-arm study protocol for treatment with meropenem-vaborbactam at selected sites​

* Medicines Co - ‍DSMB's recommendation to discontinue randomization into TANGO-2 trial was based on results of an interim analysis of data from TANGO-2​

* Medicines Co - expects that data from TANGO-2 trial will be presented at a future medical conference and published in a peer-reviewed journal​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.