4 months ago
BRIEF-The Medicines Company Q1 loss per share $1.44
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:48 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-The Medicines Company Q1 loss per share $1.44

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Medicines Co

* The Medicines Company reports first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $1.44 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $24.2 million versus $50.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $31.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $1.05 from continuing operations

* Medicines Co - at March 31, 2017, company had $436.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $541.8 million at end of 2016

* Medicines Co - at March 31, 2017, company had $436.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $541.8 million at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

