BRIEF-The Mosaic Company reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine

March 31 (Reuters) - Mosaic Co

* The Mosaic Company reports production outage at Esterhazy K2 mine

* Mosaic Co - company estimates a loss of production in range of 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes

* Mosaic Co - incident occurred in later part of Q1 and is not expected to materially impact Q1 potash results

* Mosaic Co - incident expected to negatively impact Q2 sales volumes

* Company expects the skip to be repaired and resume operations in next several days

* Announced an incident at its Esterhazy K2 potash mine involving a skip