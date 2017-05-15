FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-The ONE Group names Linda Siluk to act as interim CFO
May 15, 2017 / 8:17 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-The ONE Group names Linda Siluk to act as interim CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc:

* The ONE Group announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.00

* Qtrly comparable sales for owned and managed stk units increased 2.7%

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* One Group Hospitality Inc qtrly total revenue $20.4 million versus $16.4 million

* One Group Hospitality Inc - appointed Linda Siluk to act as its interim CFO effective may 16, 2017

* One Group Hospitality Inc - continue to take strategic review of company, make changes, these could yield potential annual cost savings in excess of $2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

