BRIEF-The Tile Shop Q1 non-gaap EPS $0.16

April 18 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc

* The tile shop reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 sales $92.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $89.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Gross margin for q1 of 2017 was 70.3% compared with 70.5% for q1 of 2016.

* Sees fy 2017 net sales $350 million - $370 million

* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.50 - $0.57

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share (gaap) $0.49 - $0.56

* Qtrly comparable store sales growth 4.9%

* Sees 2017 capex of $30 million-$35 million

