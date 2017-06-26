BRIEF-Sinovac Biotech enters into agreement for going-private transaction
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction
June 26 Topps Company Inc:
* The Topps Company Inc promotes Deniz Gezgin to vice president, general manager of digital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lockheed Martin - Co's second GPS III satellite is now assembled and preparing for environmental testing, and third satellite is close behind Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: