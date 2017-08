April 6 (Reuters) - Vitamin Shoppe Inc -

* The vitamin Shoppe appoints two new members to board of directors

* Immediately following annual meeting of shareholders, board will return in size to ten directors

* Board of directors voted to expand size of board to twelve directors

* Appointed Tracy Dolgin and Alexander W. Smith as members of board of directors effective April 4, 2017