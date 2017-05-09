FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Walt Disney Co reports qtrly revenue $13,336 million
#Market News
May 9, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-The Walt Disney Co reports qtrly revenue $13,336 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co

* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017

* Qtrly cable networks operating income decreased 3% to $1.8 billion

* Walt Disney Co qtrly revenue $13,336 million versus $12,969 million

* Walt Disney Co- Media networks revenues for quarter increased 3% to $5.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.50 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $1.50

* Walt Disney Co- Parks and resorts revenues for quarter increased 9% to $4.3 billion

* Walt Disney Co- Studio entertainment revenues for quarter decreased 1% to $2.0 billion

* Walt Disney - Decrease in cable networks qtrly operating income due to decrease at espn, partially offset by increases at disney channels, freeform

* Q2 revenue view $13.45 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Walt Disney - Decrease at ESPN qtrly operating income due to higher programming costs, partially offset by affiliate and advertising revenue growth

* Walt Disney- Qtrly parks and resorts segment results adversely impacted by timing of Easter holiday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

