BRIEF-The Wendy's Company reports Q1 earnings per share $0.09

May 10 (Reuters) - Wendys Co:

* Wendys Co - expects to achieve approximately three-quarters of savings by end of 2018

* The Wendy's company reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 earnings per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $285.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $282.6 million

* Wendys Co - reiterates 2020 G&A expense savings target of approximately $35 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Wendys Co - company on track to achieve 2020 goals

* Wendys Co sees FY adjusted EBITDA of approximately $400 to $406 million

* Wendys Co sees FY company-operated restaurant margin of approximately 18.5 percent

* Wendys Co sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million

* Wendys Co - sees FY same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2 to 3 percent for north america system

* Wendys Co - sees FY adjusted earnings per share of approximately $0.45 to $0.47

* Wendys Co - qtrly North America same-restaurant sales increase 1.6pct (+5.2pct on a two-year basis)

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S