BRIEF-Acme United Corp board raises cash dividend 10 pct to $0.11/share
* Acme United Corporation board increases cash dividend 10 percent to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 THERACLION SA:
* H1 REVENUE EUR 561,000 VERSUS EUR 463,000 MILLION YEAR AGO
* OBTAINED NEW FUNDING UNDER ITS TUCE PROJECT IN COLLABORATION WITH SUPERSONIC IMAGINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Acme United Corporation board increases cash dividend 10 percent to $0.11 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 10 Britain's pharmaceuticals trade body plans to go to court to challenge new cost rules for medicines, saying that the new arrangements would delay access to cost-effective medicines and deny treatments to patients suffering from rare diseases.