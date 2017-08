May 23 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA

* THERACLION’S ECHOPULSE® DEMONSTRATES IMPROVED OUTCOMES COMPARED TO SURGICAL TREATMENT OF THYROID NODULES

* TODAY ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF THREE STUDIES ON NON-INVASIVE TREATMENT OF BENIGN THYROID NODULES WITH ECHOPULSE, INCLUDING FIRST DIRECT COMPARISON OF ECHOTHERAPY TO SURGERY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)