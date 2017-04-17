BRIEF-Theranos reaches global settlement agreement with CMS

April 17 (Reuters) -

* Reached global settlement agreement with CMS resolving all outstanding legal and regulatory proceedings between cms and Theranos

* CMS has withdrawn revocation of co's CLIA operating certificates and reduced its civil monetary penalty against the company to $30,000

* Withdrawing its September 2015 appeal of the sanctions imposed by CMS on its Newark clinical laboratory

* Consistent with business plans it outlined last fall, will not own or operate a clinical laboratory within the next two years Source text : bit.ly/2pL0lbh Further company coverage: [ ]