4 months ago
BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd provides TX-004HR regulatory update
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd provides TX-004HR regulatory update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Therapeuticsmd Inc

* Therapeuticsmd provides tx-004hr regulatory update

* Therapeuticsmd Inc - on April 7, received a letter from fda

* Therapeuticsmd-FDA says as part of review of tx-004hr nda, has identified deficiencies preclude discussion of labeling, postmarketing requirements/at this time

* Therapeuticsmd inc - letter states that notification does not reflect a final decision on information under review

* Therapeuticsmd Inc - letter does not specify deficiencies identified by FDA and at this time company is not aware of nature of deficiencies

* Therapeuticsmd Inc - intends to work with fda to understand nature of deficiencies and resolve them as quickly as possible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

