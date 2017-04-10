BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd provides TX-004HR regulatory update

April 10 (Reuters) - Therapeuticsmd Inc
* Therapeuticsmd provides tx-004hr regulatory update
* Therapeuticsmd Inc - on April 7, received a letter from fda
* Therapeuticsmd-FDA says as part of review of tx-004hr nda, has identified deficiencies preclude discussion of labeling, postmarketing requirements/at this time
* Therapeuticsmd inc - letter states that notification does not reflect a final decision on information under review
* Therapeuticsmd Inc - letter does not specify deficiencies identified by FDA and at this time company is not aware of nature of deficiencies
* Therapeuticsmd Inc - intends to work with fda to understand nature of deficiencies and resolve them as quickly as possible