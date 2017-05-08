FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD receives complete response letter from FDA for TX-004hr NDA
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD receives complete response letter from FDA for TX-004hr NDA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Therapeuticsmd Inc

* Therapeuticsmd receives complete response letter from fda for tx-004hr new drug application

* Therapeuticsmd inc - no approvability issues identified by fda related to efficacy or cmc

* Therapeuticsmd inc - crl did not identify any issues related to efficacy of tx-004hr

* Therapeuticsmd inc - no cases of endometrial hyperplasia were observed in rejoice trial at end of week 12 for all doses studied and included in nda

* Therapeuticsmd-Concern raised by fda was lack of long-term endometrial safety data for tx-004hr beyond 12-weeks studied in pivotal phase 3 rejoice trial

* Therapeuticsmd - crl did not identify issues related to efficacy of tx-004hr, did not identify approvability issues related to chemistry and controls

* Therapeuticsmd inc - co believes that nda was approvable as filed and intends to meet with fda as soon as possible to address concerns raised by fda

* Therapeuticsmd-Continuing to prepare nda for tx-001hr and anticipate that co will submit that nda to fda as early as q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.