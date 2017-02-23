BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd reports Q4 loss per share $0.12

Feb 23 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc

* TherapeuticsMD announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $4.5 million versus $5.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $5.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TherapeuticsMD - pipeline of 2 late-stage product candidates advancing towards commercialization,launch of tx-004hr expected in Q4 pending regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: