6 months ago
BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd reports Q4 loss per share $0.12
February 23, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Therapeuticsmd reports Q4 loss per share $0.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc

* TherapeuticsMD announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Q4 revenue $4.5 million versus $5.6 million

* Q4 revenue view $5.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* TherapeuticsMD - pipeline of 2 late-stage product candidates advancing towards commercialization,launch of tx-004hr expected in Q4 pending regulatory approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

