BRIEF-Therapix Biosciences and Hannover Medical School enter into clinical trial agreement

May 8 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd

* Therapix Biosciences and the Hannover Medical School enter into an investigator-initiated clinical trial agreement to assess the effect of txh-ts01 in patients with tourette syndrome

