FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Theratechnologies buys commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union and 4 additional territories
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Theratechnologies buys commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union and 4 additional territories

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies inc - agreement also includes upfront payment of US$3m payable through issuance of 906,077 common shares of Theratechnologies

* Theratechnologies acquires commercial rights to Ibalizumab in the european union and four additional territories

* Theratechnologies-Existing agreement between both companies has been amended to include additional territories and related new obligations

* Theratechnologies inc -reached agreement with Taimed Biologics,for acquisition of commercial rights to Ibalizumab in European Union, Israel, Norway, Russia and Switzerland

* Says under terms of agreement, Theratechnologies will assume regulatory responsibilities and associated costs

* Theratechnologies inc - both parties have agreed to a transfer price of 52% for annual European sales up to us$50m

* Says transfer price will increase to 57% on annual sales above us$50m threshold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.