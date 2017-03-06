March 6 Theratechnologies Inc
* Theratechnologies acquires commercial rights to Ibalizumab
in the european union and four additional territories
* Says under terms of agreement, Theratechnologies will
assume regulatory responsibilities and associated costs
* Theratechnologies inc - both parties have agreed to a
transfer price of 52% for annual European sales up to us$50m
* Says transfer price will increase to 57% on annual sales
above us$50m threshold
