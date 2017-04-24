FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma reports positive clinical response rates for patients in TOUR observational patient registry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* Theravance Biopharma reports positive clinical response rates for patients in TOUR™ observational patient registry in several presentations at ECCMID 2017

* Theravance Biopharma inc says vibativ was generally well tolerated in these patients with adverse event type

* Theravance Biopharma says there were six deaths within 28 days of first vibativ dose and two patients discontinued treatment due to an adverse event

* Theravance Biopharma -of 36 patients, 8 patients had at least 1 adverse event & 4 patients had at least one serious adverse event treated with vibativ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

