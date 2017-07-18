FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
July 18, 2017 / 9:15 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - ‍priced an offering of EUR 2.6 billion aggregate principal amount of notes​

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - prices ‍eur 500 million floating rate senior notes due 2019, at issue price of 100.205% of principal amount​

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - prices ‍EUR 700 million 1.400% senior notes due 2026, at issue price of 99.526% of principal amount​

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - prices EUR 700 million principal amount of 1.950% senior notes due 2029 at issue price of 99.282% of their principal amount

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - prices ‍EUR 700 million 2.875% senior notes due 2037 at issue price of 99.760% of their principal amount​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

