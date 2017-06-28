BRIEF-McKesson reaffirms fiscal 2018 guidance
* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.14, revenue view $205.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo fisher scientific announces availability of two new immunoassays designed to maximize detection of synthetic cannabinoids
* Thermo fisher scientific inc - thermo fisher cedia ab-pinaca and cedia ur-144/xlr11 assays are now available for criminal justice and forensic use. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY2018 earnings per share view $12.14, revenue view $205.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 35 pts, S&P 5.5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)