2 months ago
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biognosys announce co-marketing agreement
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
#Market News
June 5, 2017 / 12:48 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Biognosys announce co-marketing agreement

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* Thermo Fisher Scientific and Biognosys announce co-marketing agreement to create industry-leading data-independent acquisition workflows

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - as part of collaboration, both companies will continue to further build upon and optimize dia-related workflows

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - as part of collaboration, both companies will continue to further build upon and optimize dia-related workflows Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

