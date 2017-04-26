FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific posts Q1 adj earnings of $2.08/share
April 26, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific posts Q1 adj earnings of $2.08/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share of $2.08

* Q1 revenue grew 11 percent to $4.77 billion

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.40

* Says raising 2017 revenue guidance to range of $19.51 billion to $19.71 billion versus original guidance of $19.38 billion to $19.62 billion

* Says raising 2017 adjusted EPS guidance to range of $9.12 to $9.28 versus the $9.06 to $9.24 previously communicated

* In the first quarter of 2017, life sciences solutions segment revenue grew 12 percent to $1.36 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $4.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.17, revenue view $19.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

