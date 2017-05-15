FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon for a purchase price of about $7.2 bln
#Market News
May 15, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon for a purchase price of about $7.2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - transaction represents a purchase price of approximately $7.2 billion

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Thermo Fisher will commence a tender offer to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of Patheon for $35.00 per share in cash

* Thermo fisher scientific inc - deal includes assumption of approximately $2.0 billion of net debt

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - transaction represents a purchase price of approximately $7.2 billion

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - deal expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to adjusted earnings per share

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - expects to realize total synergies of approximately $120 million by year three following close

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Thermo Fisher has obtained committed debt financing from Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman Sachs Lending Partners Llc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - expects to finance purchase price with debt of approximately $5.2 billion and equity of approximately $2 billion

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Patheon will become part of Thermo Fisher's laboratory products and services segment.

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - transaction is expected to be immediately and significantly accretive to Thermo Fisher's adjusted EPS by $0.30 in first full year after close

* Thermo fisher - entered into tender and support agreements with affiliates of JLL Partners and Royal DSM

* Thermo Fisher - affiliates of JLL Partners and Royal DSM, whose collective holdings represent about 73% of Patheon shares, will tender their shares in deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

