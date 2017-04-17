FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific transferred plastics for cell culture and vaccines to life sciences solutions segment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - Effective Jan 1, co transferred its plastics for cell culture and vaccines/biologics to life sciences solutions segment

* Thermo Fisher - Also transferred sample preparation and analysis, production chemicals product lines to life sciences solutions segment - sec filing

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - Effective Jan 1, transferred biochemical product line from life sciences solutions segment to laboratory products & services

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Effective January 1, 2017, co transferred certain product lines to further align its products and commercial teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

