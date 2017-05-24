FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Thermon reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Thermon reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Thermon Group Holdings Inc:

* Thermon reports fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $67.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.2 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be flat to slightly down from fiscal 2017 levels

* Qtrly backlog of $107.0 million, an increase of 32pct

* Q4 2017 orders were $69.4 million versus $72.6 million in Q4 2016

* Expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be flat to slightly down from fiscal 2017 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.