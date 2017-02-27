BRIEF-Cafepress Q4 gaap EPS $0.17 from cont ops
* Cafepress reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
Feb 27 Thin Film Electronics ASA:
* Arcus teams with Thinfilm to deliver 'Smart' LINIE Aquavit
* Announced Arcus ASA as a new customer
* On March 6 board appointed Susan Taylor to serve as chief accounting officer of company effective April 17, 2017 - SEC filing
* Atomera Inc - company had $26.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016, compared to $3.2 million as of December 31, 2015