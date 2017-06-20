BRIEF-I-control Holdings says FY revenue hk$138.1 million vs hk$141.9 million
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017
June 20ThinkwareSystems Corp :
* Says 6 billion won worth of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 506,243 shares of the company, at 11,852 won/share, as of June 20
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GKY9FU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Board has proposed a payment of final cash dividend of hk1.0 cent per share for year ended 31 march 2017
NEW YORK, June 23 US bankers say the summer may be busier than usual for sponsor-driven mergers and acquisitions, which would be good news for loan investors clamoring for leveraged buyouts to provide opportunities to put money to work.