5 months ago
BRIEF-Third offering of ASR shares by NLFI
April 4, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Third offering of ASR shares by NLFI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV:

* NLFI (stichting administratiekantoor beheer financiële instellingen), which is acting on behalf of the Dutch State, has announced its intention to sell up to 20,000,000 ordinary shares of its equity interest in co

* Ordinary shares in this third offering represent 13.3 pct of the outstanding share capital of co

* Once the transaction has been successfully completed, NLFI’s interest will decrease from 50.1 pct to 36.8 pct of the total outstanding share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

