3 months ago
BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet
May 12, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Third Point cuts share stake in Facebook, JPMorgan, ups in Alphabet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC:

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.5 million shares in Alcoa Corp

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 14.3 percent to 3.0 million class a shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.6 percent to 3.8 million shares

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Alphabet Inc by 7.1 percent to 455,000 shares of class a capital stock

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Anthem Inc by 15.0 percent to 1.2 million shares

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 3.0 million shares in Salesforce.Com Inc

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Chubb Ltd - sec filing

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co

* Third point LLC ups share stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc by 18.8 percent to 9.4 million shares

* Third point LLC - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2pHoXlv) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3)

