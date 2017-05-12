FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2017 / 9:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing

* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.3 million shares in Snap Inc

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Goldman Sachs Group inc

* Third Point LLC ups share stake in Time Warner Inc by 16.7 percent to 3.5 million shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Humana Inc by 61.5 percent to 925,000 shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Baxter International Inc by 11.4 percent to 46.0 million shares

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Sherwin Williams Co by 10.0 percent to 900,000 shares

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Conagra Brands Inc

* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Monsanto Co

* Third Point LLC cuts share stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc by 14.3 percent to 6.0 million shares

* Third Point LLC - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.