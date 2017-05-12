BRIEF-Third point LLC takes share stake in HPE, cuts in BofA

May 12 (Reuters) - Third Point LLC

* Third point llc takes share stake of 6.0 million shares in hewlett packard enterprise co

* Third point llc takes share stake of 3.5 million shares in qualcomm inc

* Third point llc takes share stake of 5.0 million shares in t-mobile us inc

* Third point llc cuts share stake in bank of america corp by 22.9 percent to 13.5 million shares

* Third point llc - change in holdings are as of march 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2pHoXlv) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kenIH3)