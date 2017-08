BRIEF-Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & CEO

March 27 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp

* Thomas Hook has stepped down as Integer's president & chief executive officer

* Board of directors has initiated a comprehensive search for a new president & chief executive officer

* Joseph Dziedzic has been appointed by Integer's board of directors to serve as interim president & chief executive officer

* Board has retained Russell Reynolds associates, to assist in process

* Board has formed Ad Hoc transition committee to support CEO search and provide assistance in transition to new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: